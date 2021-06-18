Ergo Price Reaches $7.90 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00022205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $252.89 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,575.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.70 or 0.06219714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $560.13 or 0.01574473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00436527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00147218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.99 or 0.00739237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00439131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00370068 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.