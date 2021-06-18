Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,039 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $35,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.79 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

