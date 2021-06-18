Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for (GRT.TO) in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

