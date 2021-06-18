Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $813.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,009. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $737.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 178.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.