EOSDT Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $7,146.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

