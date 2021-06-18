Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 815,570 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,553,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

