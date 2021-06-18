Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

