Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 114.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTLS stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

