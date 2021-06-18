Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $7,330,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

GOOS opened at $39.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

