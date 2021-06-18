Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $107.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $109.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.