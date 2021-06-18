Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTF opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

