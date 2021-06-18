Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up to $119.67

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.67, but opened at $122.38. Entegris shares last traded at $120.95, with a volume of 3,240 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

