Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 733 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $361.69 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

