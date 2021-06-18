Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,256,088 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,088 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.49% of Eastern Bankshares worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.