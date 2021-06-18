Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 409,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 91.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 89.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

