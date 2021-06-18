Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $18.49 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 401.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 55.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.8% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

