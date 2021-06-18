Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,328 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

