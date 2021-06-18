Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 3,699 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of EMN opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

