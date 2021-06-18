Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.