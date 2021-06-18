EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.