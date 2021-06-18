EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

