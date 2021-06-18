Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.09.

Shares of ERF opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.46.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,984,431.44. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

