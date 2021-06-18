Energy Web Token Hits Market Capitalization of $208.79 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00019559 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $208.79 million and approximately $873,270.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00135813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00180697 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00882337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.86 or 0.99978359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

