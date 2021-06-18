Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Decreased by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,024 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.60. 484,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,696,914. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

