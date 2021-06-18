Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,686,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

