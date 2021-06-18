Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 4,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,383. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 157.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

