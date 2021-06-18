Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 33.92.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 27.05 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.