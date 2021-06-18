Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.