Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $114.73.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

