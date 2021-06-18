Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded down C$0.63 on Friday, reaching C$49.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,237. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.