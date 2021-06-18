Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.31.

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.25.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

