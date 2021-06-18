Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Cap of $23.84 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and approximately $159,249.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00142042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00891734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.65 or 1.00044383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

