Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Empire traded as high as C$42.93 and last traded at C$42.36, with a volume of 36508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.40.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

