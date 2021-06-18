El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Sells $230,384.00 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

