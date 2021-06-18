Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
Eisai stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. Eisai has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
