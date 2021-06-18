Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Eisai stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. Eisai has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

