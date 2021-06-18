Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.