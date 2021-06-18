Edgewood Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,169,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 50,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,711,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.75. 538,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,688,809. The stock has a market cap of $597.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.60, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $646.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

