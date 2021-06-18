Edgewood Management LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,807,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 182,558 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,967,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 96,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 262,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.