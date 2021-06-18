ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.16

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.16 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 379.29 ($4.96). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 83,335 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.83 million and a PE ratio of 63.20.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.