Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 13th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of EFR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

