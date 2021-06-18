Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 61,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,663. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

