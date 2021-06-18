e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0930

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $85.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00436468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000096 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,294 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,020 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

