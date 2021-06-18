E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,343,000. Pinduoduo makes up 4.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $125.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of -169.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

