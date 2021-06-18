Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

