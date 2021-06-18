Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

