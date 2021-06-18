DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 29,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

