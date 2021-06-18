DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €47.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.77 ($47.97).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €38.60 ($45.41) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.