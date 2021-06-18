Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 444.20 ($5.80). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 433.80 ($5.67), with a volume of 1,339,695 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 424.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

