Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF opened at $39.90 on Friday. Dowa has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $43.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

