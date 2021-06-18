DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Up 5.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45. Approximately 11,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 428,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. William Blair began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.