Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,107. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $458.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

